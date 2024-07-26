Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys A$13,860.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$13,860.00 ($9,240.00).
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Ronni Chalmers bought 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($9,800.00).
- On Thursday, June 6th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 5,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$4,935.00 ($3,290.00).
The company has a current ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
