CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

