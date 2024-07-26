CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Shares of CME opened at $199.38 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

