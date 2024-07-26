CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

