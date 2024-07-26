Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,834.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,834 ($36.65) and last traded at GBX 2,834 ($36.65), with a volume of 1092130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,816 ($36.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.15) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.39) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,825 ($36.54).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,723.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,545.66. The company has a market cap of £10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.83), for a total transaction of £610,397.20 ($789,442.83). Insiders acquired 499 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,416 in the last three months. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

