Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,028,000 after purchasing an additional 814,779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,866,000 after purchasing an additional 378,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,804,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

