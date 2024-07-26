Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM opened at $77.22 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

