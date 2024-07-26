Comparing Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) & Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW)

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palladyne AI and Illinois Tool Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Illinois Tool Works 4 3 3 0 1.90

Earnings & Valuation

Illinois Tool Works has a consensus target price of $253.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

This table compares Palladyne AI and Illinois Tool Works’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works $16.11 billion 4.52 $2.96 billion $10.14 24.06

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and Illinois Tool Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A Illinois Tool Works 19.07% 97.82% 19.08%

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Palladyne AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.