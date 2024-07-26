Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.73

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.73 and last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 3609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.56.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,133. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.