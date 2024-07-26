Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 96,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 128,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 56.4% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.84.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.