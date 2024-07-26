ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

About ConvaTec Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $12.79 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

