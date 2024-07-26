Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.96

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.80 ($0.17). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 248,811 shares traded.

Coral Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.36.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Coral Products’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coral Products Company Profile

In related news, insider David Low purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,233.32). In other news, insider David Low purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,233.32). Also, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($569.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $514,000. Insiders own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.