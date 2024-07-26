Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.96

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.80 ($0.17). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 248,811 shares traded.
Coral Products Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £12.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.36.
Coral Products Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Coral Products’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Coral Products Company Profile
Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.
