Cormark Weighs in on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.89.

TSU opened at C$44.07 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$46.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. In related news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

