Cormark Weighs in on Vox Royalty Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vox Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Vox Royalty Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ VOXR opened at $2.87 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,372,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at $3,450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

