Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 54132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

