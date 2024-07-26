Councilmark Asset Management LLC Takes $4.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $331,998,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $25,658,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

