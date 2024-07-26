Covestor Ltd Acquires 2,861 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 598.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after buying an additional 949,072 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,004,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 737,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $11.31 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.