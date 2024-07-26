Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 401.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Braze were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $6,724,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 814.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 158,986 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $5,397,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,592. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

