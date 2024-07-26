Covestor Ltd Buys 171 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Revvity were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter worth about $6,664,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Revvity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter worth about $4,810,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,258,000 after acquiring an additional 332,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

