Covestor Ltd Buys 233 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.