Covestor Ltd Buys 362 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $32.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

