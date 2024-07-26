Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,340,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Exponent by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exponent by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Up 0.8 %

EXPO stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.