Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,988,000 after buying an additional 491,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,224,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE HP opened at $41.08 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
