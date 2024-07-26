Covestor Ltd Has $40,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

