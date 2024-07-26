Covestor Ltd Has $44,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.96. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,661,337. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

