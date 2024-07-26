Covestor Ltd Has $44,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 237.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

