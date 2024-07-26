Covestor Ltd Has $48,000 Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.