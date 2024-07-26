Covestor Ltd Has $56,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $50,093,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,270 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,251,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 1,041,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

