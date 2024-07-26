Covestor Ltd Has $57,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

