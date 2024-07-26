Covestor Ltd Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,576.93 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,658.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,453.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

