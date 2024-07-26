Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Riskified were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSKD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSKD stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

