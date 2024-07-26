Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 288,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

