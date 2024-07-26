Covestor Ltd Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

