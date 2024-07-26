Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.27. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.