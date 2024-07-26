Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,924 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $22,535,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,847,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $957,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,773,602 shares in the company, valued at $170,158,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,678 shares of company stock worth $26,102,844 over the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -158.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

