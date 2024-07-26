Covestor Ltd Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,771,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGT opened at $554.99 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.