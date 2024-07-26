Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 184.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.