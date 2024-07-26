Covestor Ltd Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

