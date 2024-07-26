Covestor Ltd Sells 1,025 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEI stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.