Covestor Ltd Sells 1,902 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.8 %

BKU opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,143 shares of company stock worth $543,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

