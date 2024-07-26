Covestor Ltd Sells 1,937 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TOL opened at $132.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

