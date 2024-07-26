Covestor Ltd Sells 2,218 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 175,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

FLO stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

