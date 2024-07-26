Covestor Ltd Sells 3,071 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

