Covestor Ltd Sells 4,590 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

