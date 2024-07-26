Covestor Ltd Sells 46 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

