Covestor Ltd Sells 4,999 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WaFd were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $9,270,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

WaFd Trading Up 1.0 %

WAFD opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.