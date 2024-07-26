Covestor Ltd Sells 752 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avient were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $3,743,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Avient by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after buying an additional 158,163 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 10.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 328,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

