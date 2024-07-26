Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,496 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65.
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $45.09 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
