Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,496 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $45.09 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

