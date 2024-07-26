Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 280.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CROX opened at $125.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.