Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Crown by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Crown by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

